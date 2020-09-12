Toyota Urban Cruiser Gets No-Cost Periodic Maintenance up to 2 Years for those Who Book the SUV before Launch

Toyota is ready to launch their first sub-4 metre compact SUV in India, called as the Urban Cruiser, and they have been getting a good response for the car ever since they started accepting bookings for the same. As per the company, following the response from customers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a ‘Respect Package’ as an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-book the SUV.

As part of this, customers will enjoy “a no-cost periodic maintenance” for up to 2 years or 20,000 km, whichever comes first.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are truly touched by the response the ‘Opening of Bookings’ for the Urban Cruiser has received, across the country. The Respect Package is our way to express our gratitude to our customers and welcome them to the Toyota family. The Urban Cruiser will be fully revealed in a launch event this festive season, with announcements on the pricing, variants and delivery schedule.”

The Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and as a result, is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that will be available with a choice of a manual transmission (MT) and automatic transmission (AT). However, expect the Urban Cruiser to look different, at least from the front, as compared to the Brezza unlike how it was with the Glanza as compared to the Baleno.

The Urban Cruiser is expected to come with LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with dual-tone colour options.