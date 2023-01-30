Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Price Announced in India, Know Everything Here

Toyota India has announced the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG in the country. Introduced in two variants namely S MT and G MT, it is priced between Rs 13.23-15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG was revealed in November last year along with the Glanza CNG.

Commenting on the same Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Today, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the prices of its CNG variants for our customers, who have shown overwhelming interest in the product since the launch."

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is one of first of its type in the segment with the factory fitted CNG kit and manual transmission in both S & G grades. Apart from the CNG variants, the Hyryder range comprises of Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric and Neo Drive variants which are already on sale.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was first launched in July 2022 in India. Some of the notable features in the SUV include 17-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system, 6 Airbags, Cruise Control and Toyota i-Connect (Connected DCM -Data Communication Module).

“At Toyota, we are committed in making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment friendly technologies and provide multiple options to customer to meet their diverse requirements,” added Sood.

Mechanically, the E-CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5L K-Series petrol engine and manual gearbox while it returns a mileage of 26.6 kmpl. The bookings for the CNG-powered SUV are already open across Toyota dealerships as well as online. The details of prices are as per the below table:

Grade Name Transmission Price in Indian Rupees G MT 15,29,000 S MT 13,23,000

