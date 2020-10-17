Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV Deliveries Start Across India Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it has started dispatching units of its latest SUV, the Toyota Urban Cruiser. As per the company, ever since the opening of bookings in August 2020, the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV has received an encouraging response from the customers across the country.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion to fulfil the aspirations of customers, we will continue to focus on the timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs.”

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been priced at Rs 8.40 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 11.30 lakh for the top-spec model (all prices ex-showroom). Toyota is also giving a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes earlier.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the premium hatchback, Toyota Glanza. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is available in 6 variants, 3 each for manual and automatic and only one petrol engine option. Here are the variant wise prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser-

Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid MT - Rs 8,40,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser High MT - Rs 9,15,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium MT - Rs 9,80,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid AT - Rs 9,80,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser High AT - Rs 10,65,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium AT - Rs 11,30,000

(All prices ex-showroom)

Design-wise, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps with Chrome Accents, Two-Slat Wedge Cut Front Grille with Chrome Surrounds & Grey Finish, Dual Function LED DRL & Turn Indicator in Headlamps, Split LED Rear Combination Lamps, Front LED Fog lamps with Chrome Accents, 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Gun Metal Grey Finished Roof Rails and Dual Tone Exterior.

Inside the cabin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets Dual Tone Interior, New 17.78 cm Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio (with Android Auto/Apple Carplay) and Smartphone-based Navigation, Premium Dark Brown Fabric Seats, 4 Door Speakers and 2 Tweeters, Front Centre Sliding Armrest with Storage, Combimeter Vibe Lights (5 colours), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Upper Cooled Glove Box.

The Urban Cruiser comes with the new K-Series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) with a fuel efficiency of 17.03 km/l and 18.76 km/l, respectively.

In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser offers Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Advanced Body Structure, Electrochromic IRVM, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio and ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System.