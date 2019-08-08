Toyota Vellfire Spotted in Kolkata, Being Showcased to Prospective Buyers

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV was recently showcased to a few prospective buyers in Kolkata, according to a report by Rushlane. Previously, the car was seen in Bengaluru where it was showed to dealers at an event.

Expected to be launched in a few weeks’ time, the Toyota Vellfire would primarily target hospitality segment, luxury tour operators and private customers with large family to transport.

The Toyota Vellfire would be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will join the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the new and niche segment.

The price of Vellfire is estimated to be around Rs 70-75 lakh (ex-showroom), reported Rushlane. At that price point, Vellfire only viable rival is Mercedes V-Class that is priced between Rs 68.4 lakh to 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the report said.

According to Rushlane, Toyota Vellfire features a loud design for an MPV with snazzy two-level LED illumination at the front. While it is rather boxy from the side, the nicely-shaped greenhouse still makes it interesting. The MPV is equipped with sliding rear doors.

The rear fascia is characterised by wraparound windshield, complementing clear-lens combination lights and a roof-mounted spoiler, reports Rushlane. The interior is spacious and it has black dashboard and beige seats.

Vellfire comes with the Toyota Telematics System with a touchscreen infotainment system, while the safety tech includes seven airbags, steering assisted vehicle stability control, electronic parking brake, seat tables, double sunroof, ventilated seats, tri-zone climate control, powered rear doors, personal spotlights, multi-colour ambient lighting, cornering lamps, ABS with EBD, and more.

The Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine under the hood. The motor belts out a combined output of 178 bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an e-CVT unit.

