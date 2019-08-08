Toyota Vellfire Spotted in Kolkata, Being Showcased to Prospective Buyers
The Toyota Vellfire would be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will join the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the new and niche segment.
Toyota Vellfire Spyshot. (Image source: CarToq)
Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV was recently showcased to a few prospective buyers in Kolkata, according to a report by Rushlane. Previously, the car was seen in Bengaluru where it was showed to dealers at an event.
Expected to be launched in a few weeks’ time, the Toyota Vellfire would primarily target hospitality segment, luxury tour operators and private customers with large family to transport.
The Toyota Vellfire would be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will join the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the new and niche segment.
The price of Vellfire is estimated to be around Rs 70-75 lakh (ex-showroom), reported Rushlane. At that price point, Vellfire only viable rival is Mercedes V-Class that is priced between Rs 68.4 lakh to 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the report said.
According to Rushlane, Toyota Vellfire features a loud design for an MPV with snazzy two-level LED illumination at the front. While it is rather boxy from the side, the nicely-shaped greenhouse still makes it interesting. The MPV is equipped with sliding rear doors.
The rear fascia is characterised by wraparound windshield, complementing clear-lens combination lights and a roof-mounted spoiler, reports Rushlane. The interior is spacious and it has black dashboard and beige seats.
Vellfire comes with the Toyota Telematics System with a touchscreen infotainment system, while the safety tech includes seven airbags, steering assisted vehicle stability control, electronic parking brake, seat tables, double sunroof, ventilated seats, tri-zone climate control, powered rear doors, personal spotlights, multi-colour ambient lighting, cornering lamps, ABS with EBD, and more.
The Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine under the hood. The motor belts out a combined output of 178 bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an e-CVT unit.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baahubali Says Hello to Doctor Strange in the Most Fun Twitter Chat Today
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Co-star Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?