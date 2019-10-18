Toyota Will Debut New Yaris IV at Tokyo Motor Show

Toyota has unveiled the fourth generation of its Yaris, which will debut at the Tokyo Motor Show, set to take place from October 25 till November 4, 2019. Its main new features are added power and safety. This new Yaris shows off an all-new global platform for compact cars (TNGA, for "Toyota New Global Architecture"). As a direct consequence, the car becomes slightly shorter, wider and lower than its current incarnation, with a lower centre of gravity.

The new generation is also showing the world a new face, including a redesigned grille and new headlights. Inside, drivers benefit from a colour Head-Up display that projects a variety of information and driving alerts on the windshield, such as directions and speed limits. The Yaris IV also adds a number of features that add to all of the passengers' comfort, such as a wireless smartphone charger, a JBL audio system, as well as mood lighting.

The Yaris IV is propelled by a new three-cylinder gas engine, while a new 1.5-litre Dynamic Force hybrid system, will offer a 15 per cent increase in combined power. It is worth noting that its new lithium-ion battery is said to be both lighter and more powerful. Toyota is also focusing on active safety, including Low-Speed Acceleration Control and a pre-collision safety system, as well as central airbags, which are a world-first for the segment, to protect occupants from side collisions.

Availability and price range remain to be announced. Since the 1999 debut of the Yaris, Toyota has sold over 4 million of the model in Europe alone, including over 500,000 hybrid models. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show takes place from October 25 to November 4, 2019

