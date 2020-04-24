Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV Unveiled in Europe

Toyota has unveiled its smallest SUV in Europe, the new Yaris Cross. As the name suggests, the car is based on the latest generation of the Yaris hatchback that is sold in the European market. Toyota suggests that the car has been designed keeping the European public in mind and will feature a mild hybrid powertrain as well as an all-wheel-drive option.

The Yaris Cross was expected to break cover at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, which was cancelled in light of the global outbreak COVID-19. In terms of its global line-up, the new Yaris Cross is placed below the popular C-HR, measuring 4,180mm in length and the same 2,560mm of wheelbase as the latest-gen Yaris hatchback.

Toyota has managed the ideal SUV traits into the Yaris Cross in the form of higher ground clearance, chunky wheel arches and an optional set of 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the car gets a modern cockpit with ambient lighting and a floating-style infotainment system among others.

At its heart, the car comes with a singly hybrid mild powertrain consisting of a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor. Toyota claims that the combustion engine has a thermal efficiency of up to 40 per cent and can power the SUV in front-wheel-drive mode. Once the in-built sensors detect poor grip, the AWD system kicks in to tackle different terrains like rain, sand and snow. The combined powertrain makes a combined 116hp.

