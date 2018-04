Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant

Toyota Yaris Features List. (Image: Team BHP )

Toyota Yaris to get dual tone dashboard. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

Toyota Yaris Ativ rear end. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

Probably the most hotly anticipated launch of the year, the Toyota Yaris mid-size sedan that was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo is creating a lot of buzz in the market. We already know how feature packed the Yaris is and it definitely looks good. While there’s still a month for the new car to launch, details about the Yaris has started to pour in.According to a leaked variants sheet, the new Toyota Yaris sedan will be offered in seven trims, across four variants including J, G, V and VX. There will be six colour options including Metallic Silver, Metallic Grey, Wildfire Red, Phantom Brown, Super White and White Pearl Crystal Shine. The Yaris will be offered with seven airbags as standard, while a CVT gearbox will be on offer from the base variant itself.The Yaris will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 106 hp and 140 Nm of torque. While some dealerships have started accepting the bookings of the Yaris, official bookings will open in the coming days. Expect a price range of Rs 9-13 lakh (ex-showroom) and once launched it will compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.Here are the variant wise features of the new Toyota Yaris:Projector headlampsBody coloured ORVMs and door handlesShark fin antenna7 airbags (driver, passenger, driver knee, side, curtain)ABS with EBD and Brake AssistFront disc brakesElectronically adjustable ORVMsKeyless EntryDay and night IRVM60:40 split seatsCooled glove boxAudio system with four speakersheight adjustable driver seatTilt adjustable steeringRear arm rest with cup holdersOptitron meter with LCD MIDEco indicatorIn addition to the features available on the J variant, the Yaris G variant will come equipped with:Chrome grilleORVM with turn indicatorFront and rear fog lampRear parking sensors (2 Nos.)Speed sensing auto door lockImpact sensing auto door unlockRear defoggerElectrically foldable ORVMsAuto AC7 inch infotainment systemPush button startSmart entrySteering mounted audio controlsRoof mounted air vents with ambient lightOptitron meter with TFT MIDIn addition to the features available on the G variant, the Yaris V variant will come equipped with:15 inch alloy wheelsDisc brakes on all four cornersFront parking sensors (2 Nos.)Rear parking sensors (4 Nos.)7 inch infotainment system with six speakersCruise controlReverse cameraRain sensing wipersAutomatic headlampsFollow me home headlampsLED rear combi lamp with line guideIn addition to the features available on the V variant, the Yaris VX variant will come equipped with:LED DRLsChrome door handlesPaddle shifters (CVT only)Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)Leather seatsEight way power adjustable driver seatRear sunshade