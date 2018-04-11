English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
The new Toyota Yaris sedan will be offered in seven trims, across four variants including J, G, V and VX.
Toyota Yaris displayed at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Probably the most hotly anticipated launch of the year, the Toyota Yaris mid-size sedan that was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo is creating a lot of buzz in the market. We already know how feature packed the Yaris is and it definitely looks good. While there’s still a month for the new car to launch, details about the Yaris has started to pour in.
According to a leaked variants sheet, the new Toyota Yaris sedan will be offered in seven trims, across four variants including J, G, V and VX. There will be six colour options including Metallic Silver, Metallic Grey, Wildfire Red, Phantom Brown, Super White and White Pearl Crystal Shine. The Yaris will be offered with seven airbags as standard, while a CVT gearbox will be on offer from the base variant itself.
Toyota Yaris Features List. (Image: Team BHP )
The Yaris will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 106 hp and 140 Nm of torque. While some dealerships have started accepting the bookings of the Yaris, official bookings will open in the coming days. Expect a price range of Rs 9-13 lakh (ex-showroom) and once launched it will compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
Here are the variant wise features of the new Toyota Yaris:
Toyota Yaris J:
Projector headlamps
Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
Shark fin antenna
7 airbags (driver, passenger, driver knee, side, curtain)
ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
Front disc brakes
Electronically adjustable ORVMs
Keyless Entry
Day and night IRVM
60:40 split seats
Cooled glove box
Audio system with four speakers
height adjustable driver seat
Tilt adjustable steering
Rear arm rest with cup holders
Optitron meter with LCD MID
Eco indicator
Toyota Yaris G:
In addition to the features available on the J variant, the Yaris G variant will come equipped with:
Chrome grille
ORVM with turn indicator
Front and rear fog lamp
Rear parking sensors (2 Nos.)
Speed sensing auto door lock
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Rear defogger
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Auto AC
7 inch infotainment system
Push button start
Smart entry
Steering mounted audio controls
Roof mounted air vents with ambient light
Optitron meter with TFT MID
Toyota Yaris to get dual tone dashboard. (Image: Toyota Thailand)
Toyota Yaris V:
In addition to the features available on the G variant, the Yaris V variant will come equipped with:
15 inch alloy wheels
Disc brakes on all four corners
Front parking sensors (2 Nos.)
Rear parking sensors (4 Nos.)
7 inch infotainment system with six speakers
Cruise control
Reverse camera
Rain sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Follow me home headlamps
LED rear combi lamp with line guide
Toyota Yaris Ativ rear end. (Image: Toyota Thailand)
Toyota Yaris VX:
In addition to the features available on the V variant, the Yaris VX variant will come equipped with:
LED DRLs
Chrome door handles
Paddle shifters (CVT only)
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Leather seats
Eight way power adjustable driver seat
Rear sunshade
