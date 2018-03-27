English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Yaris Hatchback Receives 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
The international-spec hatchback version of the Toyota Yaris comes with 7 airbags, lane assist and auto braking.
Toyota Yaris hatchback crash test. (Image: Euro NCAP)
Toyota Yaris Hatchback is one of the safest hatchbacks in the world today, with a Euro NCAP safety rating of 5 stars. The hatchback, which is on sale in the international markets for quite-a-some time now, received a 5-star safety ratings thanks to its attractive safety package including 7 airbags, lane assist system and auto brake too.
Interestingly, Toyota will be launching the Yaris sedan in India in a couple of weeks from now and the superior safety ratings on the hatchback will boost the confidence of potential buyers, as this is the first time Toyota is launching a mid-size sedan in India.
There will be no hatchback version on sale in India, but only a sedan version. Sadly, there was no safety ratings of the sedan in the Euro NCAP rating, but given the same platform and equipment like airbags, ABD etc, the sedan will be high on rating too.
The Toyota Yaris Sedan, however, won’t come with auto braking and lane assist system, that may impact the safety ratings in the future, if any. The Yaris sedan will be offered with only one engine option – a 1.5-litre petrol unit with 120+ horses on the tap. The engine will be mated to either a manual or a automatic gearbox.
Also See: Toyota Yaris sedan detailed gallery!
The sedan will also feature some of the industry-first features like the roof mounted air con unit for rear passengers and gesture control infotainment system.
The video posted above show the crash test of the Toyota Yaris hatchback in detail.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
