Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan Discontinued in India; To Offer Spares for Next 10 Years

Toyota has announced to discontinue its Yaris mid-size sedan in India with effect from 27th Sep 2021. Launched in 2018 and then updated in 2019, Toyota Yaris will now be replaced with the Suzuki made rebadged Ciaz, reportedly being called Belta. This will be third vehicle under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement on vehicle sharing after Urban Cruiser (Vitara Brezza) and Glanza (Baleno).

Toyota says that the company will provide Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model. :We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022," said Toyota in a statement.

The Japanese carmaker also said that the move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings.

“As a part of this endeavor, we will continue to leverage our leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility,” Toyota further added.

Currently, Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner are the top-selling cars in their respective segments. Apart from these, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza are doing fairly well, while Toyota Camry and Toyota Vellfire serve premium customers.

