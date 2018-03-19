English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Yaris Premium Sedan to Launch in India Next Month, Bookings Open
When launched in India the car will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
Toyota Yaris unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Japanese carmaker Toyota is planning to launch its premium sedan Yaris in India next month and as per various reports on the internet dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the same. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the car is already available in various international markets by the name of Yaris Ativ and Vios. In terms of looks, the car gets a bold design thanks to the projector headlamps with LED light guiding, LED DRLs and 15-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the cabin, two-tone beige-black colour scheme and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features automatic climate control and digital driver information display along with steering mounted controls.
Internationally, the car is available with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine but here in India the car only gets 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission.
In terms of safety, Toyota Yaris gets 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, Front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist, power seats, driver, and roof mounted air vents.
When launched in India the car will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
Also Watch: Toyota Yaris Sedan (First Look) | Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
