Toyota Yaris Sedan First Drive - Detailed Image Gallery
Here are the images of the new Toyota Yaris sedan which will be launched in India soon.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Toyota is all set to launch its new premium sedan Yaris in India in coming months and the car has created a lot of buzz in the market since it was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. We got a chance to drive the new Yaris sedan in Chennai and we will be bringing out the full first drive review soon. Till then here are some images from the first drive of the new Toyota Yaris.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
In terms of looks, the car gets a bold design thanks to the projector headlamps with LED light guiding, LED DRLs and 15-inch alloy wheels. There’s a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, two-tone beige-black colour scheme and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features automatic climate control and digital driver information display along with steering mounted controls.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Internationally, the car is available with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine but here in India the car only gets 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The Yaris will be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Toyota Yaris also features electronically adjustable seats and roof mounted air vents. When launched in India Toyota Yaris will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
