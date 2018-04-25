English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Toyota Yaris Sedan Launched in India for Rs 8.75 Lakh, Deliveries to Begin in May

Toyota Yaris will be available In 4 different variants – J, G, V and VX. All the four variants get CVT and manual transmission options.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Toyota Yaris Sedan Launched in India for Rs 8.75 Lakh, Deliveries to Begin in May
Toyota Yaris is only offered with a petrol engine. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Toyota has finally launched its much-awaited sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). While the Toyota dealerships has started accepting booking for the car, the deliveries will begin May onwards. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the car is already available in various international markets by the name of Yaris Ativ and Vios. Toyota Yaris will be available In 4 different variants – J, G, V and VX. All the four variants get CVT and manual transmission options. Below are the variant wise pricing of the new Toyota Yaris.

Yaris Prices
All the prices are ex-showroom, India.

In terms of design, mid-size sedan looks every bit premium and has a unique design language of its own, unlike any of the previously launched Toyota cars in India. There’s a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog LED lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design. The Yaris is wider than most of the competitors in the segment, making it a spacious car inside the cabin.



Inside the cabin, Toyota Yaris gets several first-in-class features including roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, acoustic and vibration control glass, 4.2-inch TFT MID with Eco wallet, hand/air gesture control for the infotainment system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and tail lamps with LED line guide. Other highlights include projector headlamps with LED line guide, LED DRLs, Shark-fin antenna, piano black interior, rear power outlets, rear sunshade and more.

Toyota Yaris Toyota Yaris cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Under the hood, Toyota Yaris sedan will be offered with a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, petrol engine with an output of 108hp. The engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox alongside a 7-step CVT (automatic transmission). A petrol-hybrid can be added in the later stage.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?

In terms of safety, Toyota has decided to load the Yaris to the brim with a segment-leading safety kit. The Yaris will be equipped with an all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You