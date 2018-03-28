English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Yaris Sedan to Launch in India on April 24, Bookings Open
When launched in India the car will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
Toyota Yaris displayed at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Japanese carmaker Toyota has started accepting bookings of its upcoming premium sedan Yaris in India and as per a report, the new Toyota Yaris will be launched in India on April 24. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the car is already available in various international markets by the name of Yaris Ativ and Vios. In terms of looks, the car gets a bold design thanks to the projector headlamps with LED light guiding, LED DRLs and 15-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the cabin, two-tone beige-black colour scheme and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features automatic climate control and digital driver information display along with steering mounted controls.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
Internationally, the car is available with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine but here in India the car only gets 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission.
In terms of safety, Toyota Yaris gets 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, Front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist, power seats, driver, and roof mounted air vents.
When launched in India the car will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Inside the cabin, two-tone beige-black colour scheme and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features automatic climate control and digital driver information display along with steering mounted controls.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
Internationally, the car is available with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine but here in India the car only gets 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission.
In terms of safety, Toyota Yaris gets 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, Front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist, power seats, driver, and roof mounted air vents.
When launched in India the car will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone On Welcoming Twins Noah, Asher: This is Like the Biggest Hit Story of Our Lives
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- 102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Breathe Life Into an Unusual Father-Son Story
- Spain Hit Argentina For Six as Isco Grabs Hat-trick