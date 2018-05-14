Toyota Yaris Sedan to Officially Launch in India on May 18

Although, Toyota has already announced the prices of its all-new sedan Yaris but the car will be officially launched in India on May 18. Priced at the Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the company is already accepting bookings for the new Yaris. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the car is already available in various international markets by the name of Yaris Ativ and Vios. Toyota Yaris will be available In 4 different variants – J, G, V and VX. All the four variants get CVT and manual transmission options. Below are the variant wise pricing of the new Toyota Yaris.In terms of design, mid-size sedan looks every bit premium and has a unique design language of its own, unlike any of the previously launched Toyota cars in India. There’s a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog LED lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design. The Yaris is wider than most of the competitors in the segment, making it a spacious car inside the cabin.Inside the cabin, Toyota Yaris gets several first-in-class features including roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, acoustic and vibration control glass, 4.2-inch TFT MID with Eco wallet, hand/air gesture control for the infotainment system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and tail lamps with LED line guide. Other highlights include projector headlamps with LED line guide, LED DRLs, Shark-fin antenna, piano black interior, rear power outlets, rear sunshade and more.Under the hood, Toyota Yaris sedan will be offered with a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, petrol engine with an output of 108hp. The engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox alongside a 7-step CVT (automatic transmission). A petrol-hybrid can be added in the later stage.In terms of safety, Toyota has decided to load the Yaris to the brim with a segment-leading safety kit. The Yaris will be equipped with an all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.