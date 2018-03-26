Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery

Toyota Yaris Ativ. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

Japanese carmaker Toyota is planning to launch its premium sedan Yaris in India next month and Toyota dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the same. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the car is already available in various international markets by the name of Yaris Ativ and Vios.In terms of looks, the car gets a bold design thanks to the projector headlamps with LED light guiding, LED DRLs and 15-inch alloy wheels. There’s a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design.Inside the cabin, two-tone beige-black colour scheme and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features automatic climate control and digital driver information display along with steering mounted controls.Internationally, the car is available with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine but here in India the car only gets 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission.The Yaris will be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.Toyota Yaris also features electronically adjustable seats and roof mounted air vents.When launched in India Toyota Yaris will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.