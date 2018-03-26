English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery

Here is a detailed image gallery of Yaris premium sedan by the Japanese automaker.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:March 26, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
Toyota Yaris displayed at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Japanese carmaker Toyota is planning to launch its premium sedan Yaris in India next month and Toyota dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the same. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the car is already available in various international markets by the name of Yaris Ativ and Vios.

Toyota Yaris Toyota Yaris Ativ. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

In terms of looks, the car gets a bold design thanks to the projector headlamps with LED light guiding, LED DRLs and 15-inch alloy wheels. There’s a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design.

Toyota Yaris. (Image: Toyota) Toyota Yaris. (Image: Toyota)

Inside the cabin, two-tone beige-black colour scheme and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features automatic climate control and digital driver information display along with steering mounted controls.

Toyota Yaris Toyota Yaris to get dual tone dashboard. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

Internationally, the car is available with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine but here in India the car only gets 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission.

Toyota Yaris Toyota Yaris Ativ rear end. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

The Yaris will be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Toyota Yaris Toyota Yaris ATIV airbags. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

Toyota Yaris also features electronically adjustable seats and roof mounted air vents.

Toyota Yaris roof mounted air-vents. (Image: Toyota) Toyota Yaris roof mounted air-vents. (Image: Toyota)

When launched in India Toyota Yaris will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

Also Watch: Toyota Yaris Sedan (First Look) | Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
