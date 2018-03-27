Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison

Toyota Yaris displayed at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

2017 Hyundai Verna. (Image: Cars18/ Siddharth Safaya)

The 2017 Honda City Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Toyota Yaris to get dual tone dashboard. (Image: Toyota Thailand)

2017 Hyundai Verna cabin. (Image: Hyundai)

2017 Honda City interiors. (Image: Honda)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS interiors. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Japanese Automaker, Toyota has recently its C-segment sedan, Yaris in India at the Auto Expo 2018. The car is set to be launched next month. The new Toyota Yaris is expected to be priced at Rs 10-13 lakh. When launched the car will compete against the giants of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. So, here is a full-spec comparison of all four cars to know which one is a better sedan:-Toyota Yaris gets a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design. The Yaris is wider than most of the competitors in the segment, making it a spacious car inside the cabin. Overall, the Yaris is both muscular and curvy, making it look every bit premium.The styling of the new 2017 Verna is inspired from its elder sibling Elantra. At the front, the next-gen sedan by the South-Korean car manufacturer gets projector headlamps and LED DRLs along with chrome accented grille. The car continues to have a coup-ish sloping roofline. At the rear, the car gets LED tail lamps as on Elantra. It also gets shark fin antenna as on the Creta.The new Honda City gets a new fascia with company’s new design philosophy, the car comes with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, auto folding door mirror and R16 diamond cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets trunklid spoiler with LED stomp lamp and LED combi tail lamps. Honda City also gets shark fin antenna.The design approach to the Ciaz is very ‘sedan’ like, with long creases across the body. The front end of the car slopes down towards that large trapezoidal chrome grille. It also gets projector headlamps, flared wheel arches and a strong shoulder line. At the rear, the car gets standard wrap around tail lamps and larger rear bumper. The 16-spoke alloy wheel goes a long way into giving some character to the car.In India, Toyota Yaris will be offered with a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, petrol engine with an output of 108hp. The engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox alongside a 7-step CVT (automatic transmission). A petrol-hybrid can be added in the later stage.The all-new 2017 Hyundai Verna comes with a choice of three powertrain options – 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol, 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine and 1.4 L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine. The engines come with two transmission options - 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Both the 1.6-litre engines produces 123 bhp and 128 bhp respectively.The 2017 Honda City is available with two engine options 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of power and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that punches out 100 bhp and 200 Nm of power. While the petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and automatic CVT gearbox options, the diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with two engine options – 1.4-litre K14B VVT petrol engine that produces 91 bhp, 130 Nm of power and 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. While the petrol engine comes with an option of 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic gearbox, the diesel engine comes with 5-speed manual gearbox.In the new Yaris, Toyota is adding several first-in-class features to compete with its well-loaded competitors. There are a total of 12 of them, including roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, acoustic and vibration control glass, 4.2-inch TFT MID with Eco wallet, hand/air gesture control for the infotainment system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and tail lamps with LED line guide. Other highlights include projector headlamps with LED line guide, LED DRLs, Shark-fin antenna, piano black interior, rear power outlets, rear sunshade and more.The new Verna gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support. The interior features a two-tone dashboard with chocolate brown coloured top dash and a beige lower half. It also gets a sunroof and rear windshield blinds along with cruise control, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, and fold down hand rest for rear passengers.The cabin of 2017 Honda City comes with popular beige and black interior. It also gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car play as standard, Blutetooth, USB and Aux inputs. It also gets electric wing mirrors, automatic climate control and electrically operated sunroof. The top variant also gets rain sensing wipers and auto on-off headlamps.The dashboard design of the Ciaz is similar to other Maruti models. The car gets 7-inch TFT infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB and SD card reader for navigation. It also gets front and rear armrest, reading lamps and rear AC vents. The steering on the Ciaz gets mounted audio and phone controls.Yaris will be equipped with an all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.From the safety perspective, the new Hyundai Verna gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The car is built on advanced high strength steel (AHSS) body structure that provides rigidity. The car also has rear parking cameras.The 2017 Honda City also comes with six-airbags and ABD as standard across the range. The car gets Multiview rear parking camera and anti-theft security alarm. The car is built on advanced compatibility engineering (ACE) body structure for more strength.In terms of Safety, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. The car also gets reverse parking camera with parking sensors.We will bring out a full comparison review of these cars soon. keep checking this space for more updates.