Toyota’s Flex-Fuel-Powered Corolla to be Unveiled in India on September 28

Toyota is all set to unveil its first flex-fuel-powered car in India on September 28. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be present at the launch of Toyota’s futuristic car. While speaking at the 62nd annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) earlier this month, the minister had revealed that he will unveil the first flex-fuel car in India. If reports are to be believed, the car that will be unveiled at this event on September 28 will be a Toyota Corolla hybrid.

This sedan is currently on sale in markets like Brazil where the vehicle is tuned to be used with ethanol-blended fuel. The new-gen Corolla hybrid will boast of strong hybrid technology and will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of running on E85 ethanol.

What are flex-fuel engines?

A flex-fuel engine is an internal combustion engine that can run on more than one type of fuel. In flex-fuel engines, a blend of petrol and ethanol or methanol is used. The engine is capable of automatically adjusting for any ratio, thanks to an advanced fuel composition sensor and suitable ECU programming. Flex-fuel engines can run on 100 percent petrol or 100 percent ethanol or on a mixture of both fuels. Flex-fuel-powered cars are already available in countries such as Brazil and the US.

Push for flex-fuel vehicles

In India, vehicles are already compatible with running on E10 fuel which means the fuel is a blend of 90 percent petrol and 10 percent ethanol. Interestingly, the government aims to produce 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol (80 percent petrol, 20 percent ethanol) by 2023.

The Government of India is keen to introduce flex-fuel vehicles in the country. India is also seeking collaboration with Brazil which has a well-developed market for flex-fuel vehicles. The government’s push for ethanol-blended fuel is due to the fact that India is one of the largest sugarcane producers and has the potential to produce enormous amounts of ethanol.

Source

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here