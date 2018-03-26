Traffic Police to Have State-of-Art Centralised Control Room for ITMS Initiatives

Delhi Traffic Police will set up a technologically-sound centralized control room that will be part of its Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), a senior police official said.The ITMS will be implemented in phases, which would involve building a comprehensive system, involving setting up of traffic detecting sensors, Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera (ANPR) systems, speed violation detection at the important crossing and signalized pedestrian crossings, he said.The electronically-captured data from these devices will be monitored and analyzed at the centralized control room, which will be set-up for the project.The system will aim to provide intelligent reporting, traffic management, and enforcement and to enable proper traffic regulation and an enforcement mechanism, the official added.The Integrated Traffic command and control room will have five regional centers and circle-level nodes for effective and remote traffic management.The insights generated at the traffic control rooms with the help of the input nodes like the cameras, traffic volume sensors, field functionaries etc will be made available to the public on real-time basis.The control room will also be involved in information exchange with Google Maps, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms for real-time information available to motorists, he said.