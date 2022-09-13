Train Running Late? You Are Entitled to Free Meal on Board Indian Railways

IRCTC-INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways faces several challenges when it comes to delivering the best services to passengers. Among the lot is the delay in trains. Train delays can happen for reasons that are unprecedented and out of the hands of the department. To compensate for such situations, the railways has set up a provision for providing free meals to passengers.

Indian Railways, for its premium locomotives such as Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express, has a provision, according to which, the passengers in these trains can get a free meal if their train gets delayed.

These express trains are chosen by passengers who cannot afford to lose time during their journey. To maintain this image of the express trains, Indian Railways puts them on the highest priority and make sure that the trains reach their destination on time. According to the regulations of the Indian Railways, passengers are entitled to a free meal and a drink, if any of these premium trains run late by more than two hours.

As per the rules, the passengers of these premium trains have various options to choose from, depending on the time of the day when the train is delayed. These options are breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is taking up the task of improving the food by focusing on preparation and distribution with equal priority. Apart from base kitchens and units, the IRCTC is planning on setting up new kitchens and upgrading the existing ones.

The new policies are being designed with quality and hygiene. In some selected trains belonging to the Rajdhani and Duronto fleet, the IRCTC has introduced biodegradable trays and air-tight containers for packing the meals provided to the passengers. Hand gloves for the kitchen staff have been made mandatory as well.

