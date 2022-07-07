Train Services Between Ajmer and Pushkar to Resume Soon; Details Inside

In news that will come as a relief to daily commuters between Ajmer and Pushkar, the Ajmer-Pushkar special train, previously discontinued, will start operating once again. The train service will resume from July 9 and it will run for five days a week.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the 09607 Ajmer-Pushkar Special train will operate five times a week from July 9 and will leave Ajmer at 9:50 AM on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and reach Pushkar at 10:50 AM.

Similarly, 09608, Pushkar -Ajmer Special train will leave Pushkar at 4 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and will reach Ajmer at 5 PM. This train will have halts at Madar Jn, Makadwadi and Budha Pushkar Halt stations en route. This train will have a total of 9 coaches, including 7 ordinary second class and 2 guard coaches. Both the destination stations are at a distance of about an hour apart.

North Western Railway had put a hold on the operation of the Ajmer-Pushkar train and Makrana-Parbatsar train during the first wave of COVID19 in March 2020. Services had not been resumed since. Rajasthan Patrika exposed the suffering of the passengers and the ordeals they faced as a result of the non-operation, after which the railway administration swung into action and sought approval from the Railway Board to start it again. After getting approval, it has been decided to start it again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.