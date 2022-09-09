Train Services Between Uttarakhand and UP, Bihar, Bengal Affected; Know Reason

Rail passengers travelling from Uttarakhand to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Bengal between September 10 and September 18 should check the status of their respective trains before venturing out. During this time, some of the trains running between these states have been cancelled, while the route of some has been changed.

According to the information received from the Railways, train operations will be affected due to the technical work on these routes.

Top showsha video

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief PRO of North Eastern Railway, the work of the third-line testing is underway at Shaktigarh, Palsit, and Rasulpur stations in the Howrah zone of railways. Similarly, in the Samastipur zone, the work of double-line testing is underway at Mehsi and Chakia stations, and therefore many trains on these routes, including trains running from Uttarakhand, have been affected.

These trains will remain cancelled or affected

Train number 13020 Bagh Express from Kathgodam to Howrah will be cancelled from 12 to 18 September due to testing work at the Howrah zone.

At the same time, train number 13019 Bagh Express from Howrah to Kathgodam will be cancelled from September 10 to 16.

Due to technical work in the Samastipur zone, train number 15002 Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express will run between Narkatiaganj and Pipra station with a delay of 150 minutes, 2.5 hours, on September 10.

On September 12, train number 15001 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Express running from Muzaffarpur will go via Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur instead of its scheduled route Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here