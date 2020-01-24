Take the pledge to vote

Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Expressway, Belongs to NCC - Watch Video

A small aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village today, after it faced a technical problem.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Expressway, Belongs to NCC - Watch Video
Image Source: ANI

A small aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village today, after it faced a technical problem. The Eastern Peripheral Highway connects Palwal to Sonipat (in Haryana) and bypasses the National Capital Area including Delhi.

Going by the logo on the tail, the aircraft belongs to NCC (National Cadet Corps) and is a twin-seater 'Zenair ch 701' trainer aircraft. The aircraft has suffered visible damages.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said. "The plane had two pilots on-board and both of them are safe," Naithani told PTI.

"The incident is said to have occurred due to a technical glitch in the plane but its cause could be ascertained by authorities concerned only," the officer said.

The left wing of the aircraft suffered some damages in the incident, but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, he said.

