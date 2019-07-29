Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Expects Rajya Sabha to Clear New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
File photo of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is expected to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Bill, which seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill was passed by a voice vote rejecting several amendments moved by the Opposition.
"On Monday we will get a chance to present the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and I am sure that it will be passed," Gadkari said at the second edition of the three-day passenger mobility conference that began on Thursday. Gadkari said the government Thursday approved the national permit scheme for the inter-state travel which seeks to give national permits to bus operators.
But he said the same facility for trucks may take time as the states have some reservation on this. As a way out, he said the move will increase the revenue of states by 3-4 per cent which will be credited to the states in a proportionate manner. There will be no need of a permit for the electric vehicles including buses, car taxis, autos and bike taxis, he added.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohit Abrol Accuses Ex-girlfriend Mansi Srivastava of Cheating, Says 'You Will Get What You Deserve'
- Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat