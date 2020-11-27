Transport Ministry Announces New Registration Norms For Vintage Cars Across Country

Under the new set of rules announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the vintage and classic cars across the country will now get special format registration plates.

The Centre has released a new set of directives for the registration, certification of any passenger of car or two-wheeler that is 50 years older than its first date of registration.

Under the new legislation, issuing a new certificate will now cost the owner of the vehicle Rs 20,000 per car and it will be valid for a period of 10 years. However, subsequent renewals of the said registration will cost an additional Rs 5,000 per vehicle.

According to the new legislation, classic and vintage vehicles will now feature a new registration format. It will be in the 10-digit alpha numeric format that all new vehicles across India will receive.

‘XX VA YY ****’ - this form will be followed under the new format. In the new lettering format ‘XX’ stands for the state code, ‘VA’ for vintage vehicle, ‘YY’ will be a two-letter series and then followed by a four-digit number starting between 0001-9999. These will be allocated to respective state transport registering authorities.

For example, a classic or vintage vehicle to be registered in Maharashtra bearing the registration number ‘2345’. The new format will read as ‘MH VA AA 2345’. The distinction between new cars and classic/vintage registration plates will be an omission of a separate number in their registration plates, they will denote a state-based Road Transport Authority (RTO) number instead of the area code used earlier.

The new registration plate colour scheme will follow the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) regulations and will use the traditional/standard white background with black numbers, letters. Vehicles have to display these new plates at both front and rear spots. And they will be according to the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) format. Details of this new registration will also be fed into the national Parivahan portal.

The new rule also states that age alone will not be the only criteria for the vehicle to get a new registration certificate, but the vehicle will also need to be in its original form without any significant changes done to its chassis, body frame and engine. The final authority will lie with the state Vintage Motor Vehicles State/ Union Territory Committee (VMVSC) which also oversees the registration formalities could reject an application if any vehicle does not meet the specified rules.

A new rule for the sale or purchase of such classic or vintage cars has also been outlined in the new legislation which will most likely come into effect later this year. The new law stipulates that the sale or purchase of these vehicles will be allowed if the buyer or seller informs their respective state transport authority within a period of 90 days of the sale or purchase date.

The draft notification also indicates that classic or vintage vehicles will be subjected to limited use and cab ply on Indian roads only for display, technical research or when participating in a vintage car shows, refuelling-maintenance, exhibitions and vintage rallies.