The railway journey between Jodhpur and Jaipur is all set to be reduced to less than 2 hours from the current travel time of 6 hours. The Vande Bharat trains are going to simplify the journey between the Rajasthan capital and the second-largest district of the state. The trains are expected to commence in the month of September. It will connect Jaipur to Delhi. There are many short-duration trains too that are planned between Jaipur to Kota and Jaipur to Jodhpur. The speed of this mini train will be the same as that of Vande Bharat, and this journey will be of three to four hours duration only.

Indian Railways is planning to add sleeper class coaches as well. These mini trains will have only 8 coaches instead of 16. The purpose behind a mini Vande Bharat train is to connect different small towns. The demand for Vande Bharat is increasing very fast; so the Railways are currently focusing on its greater use.

It is to be noted that in the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan, the train successfully ran at a speed between 120 km to 180 km per hour. The trial was conducted at the Kota-Nagda track in the Kota Division, under the West Central Railway. Depots have been planned in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Ganganagar for the maintenance of the Vande Bharat train.

Indian Railways is expected to run mini Vande Bharat Express in small sectors like Kanpur-Jhansi, Amritsar-Jammu, and Nagpur-Pune. The pilot project is expected to begin in April-May.

Mumbai will get another Vande Bharat Express soon. The semi-indigenous high-speed train will connect Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes. Both trains will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming week. With the launch of the train on these two routes, India will get its ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will cover a distance of 400 km in 6:35 hours. The train will run via the Bhor ghat between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune.

