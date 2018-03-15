Trek Bicycle Brand Launched in India

Trek Bicycle today announced its foray into the Indian market. Trek unveiled a collection of road, mountain, and hybrid bicycles at the Qla, Mehrauli. Present at the launch were Trek India’s Country Manager, Navneet Banka and former German professional road bicycle racer Jens Voigt.Trek Bicycle was founded in 1976, in Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA, by Richard Burke and Bevil Hogg, who set out to create the best bikes in the world. Today, Trek bicycles are available at retail locations in 100 countries worldwide. The brand also offers a dynamic range of cycling parts, accessories, merchandise, and riding gear under the brand name Bontrager.Trek bikes are built to last, each model is subjected to extensive testing in the world’s toughest test labs and supported by the best lifetime warranty in the business, all the way back to the very first frames built in 1976.At the launch event, Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India said, “Trek is a heritage brand with a commitment to relentless innovation that stems from the founding principle to build bicycles people love. Over the past few years, we have seen a paradigm shift. More and more citizens have become environmental and health conscious, and we believe that the bicycle can play a pivotal role to combat climate change, ease urban congestion, and build human fitness. We at Trek are dedicated to building an environment of leisure and competitive cycling in India.”Speaking at the event, Jens Voigt, Trek Brand Ambassador said, “I’m very excited to be here in India. It is encouraging to see a lot of fitness enthusiasts take up cycling and the level of professional cyclists in India. Over the next few days, I am looking forward to riding with cycling enthusiasts across Delhi NCR.”