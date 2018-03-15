English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trek Bicycle Brand Launched in India
Trek bicycles are available at retail locations in 100 countries worldwide.
Jens Voigt discusses Mountain Bikes at the launch of Trek Bikes in India. (Image: Trek Bicycle)
Trek Bicycle today announced its foray into the Indian market. Trek unveiled a collection of road, mountain, and hybrid bicycles at the Qla, Mehrauli. Present at the launch were Trek India’s Country Manager, Navneet Banka and former German professional road bicycle racer Jens Voigt.
Trek Bicycle was founded in 1976, in Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA, by Richard Burke and Bevil Hogg, who set out to create the best bikes in the world. Today, Trek bicycles are available at retail locations in 100 countries worldwide. The brand also offers a dynamic range of cycling parts, accessories, merchandise, and riding gear under the brand name Bontrager.
Trek bikes are built to last, each model is subjected to extensive testing in the world’s toughest test labs and supported by the best lifetime warranty in the business, all the way back to the very first frames built in 1976.
At the launch event, Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India said, “Trek is a heritage brand with a commitment to relentless innovation that stems from the founding principle to build bicycles people love. Over the past few years, we have seen a paradigm shift. More and more citizens have become environmental and health conscious, and we believe that the bicycle can play a pivotal role to combat climate change, ease urban congestion, and build human fitness. We at Trek are dedicated to building an environment of leisure and competitive cycling in India.”
Speaking at the event, Jens Voigt, Trek Brand Ambassador said, “I’m very excited to be here in India. It is encouraging to see a lot of fitness enthusiasts take up cycling and the level of professional cyclists in India. Over the next few days, I am looking forward to riding with cycling enthusiasts across Delhi NCR.”
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
Trek Bicycle was founded in 1976, in Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA, by Richard Burke and Bevil Hogg, who set out to create the best bikes in the world. Today, Trek bicycles are available at retail locations in 100 countries worldwide. The brand also offers a dynamic range of cycling parts, accessories, merchandise, and riding gear under the brand name Bontrager.
Trek bikes are built to last, each model is subjected to extensive testing in the world’s toughest test labs and supported by the best lifetime warranty in the business, all the way back to the very first frames built in 1976.
At the launch event, Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India said, “Trek is a heritage brand with a commitment to relentless innovation that stems from the founding principle to build bicycles people love. Over the past few years, we have seen a paradigm shift. More and more citizens have become environmental and health conscious, and we believe that the bicycle can play a pivotal role to combat climate change, ease urban congestion, and build human fitness. We at Trek are dedicated to building an environment of leisure and competitive cycling in India.”
Speaking at the event, Jens Voigt, Trek Brand Ambassador said, “I’m very excited to be here in India. It is encouraging to see a lot of fitness enthusiasts take up cycling and the level of professional cyclists in India. Over the next few days, I am looking forward to riding with cycling enthusiasts across Delhi NCR.”
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures
- Philander Denies Blaming Smith for Getting Rabada Banned
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- Was 'Cheated' by Pan Masala Brand, Pierce Brosnan Tells Delhi Govt