Trek Bicycles Opens First Exclusive Store in Guwahati

Trek Bicycle has partnered with Spokehub HQ to open its first exclusive store in Guwahati. Spread over 2,000 sq. feet, Spokehub HQ has been designed based on Trek’s global guidelines. The store will offer over 30 bicycle models across the road, mountain and hybrid categories from the Trek product range. Enthusiasts can drop by to schedule a test ride of their preferred bicycle and will have access to a wide range of cycling gear, accessories, merchandise, and riding gear offered by Trek under its brand Bontrager.

To celebrate the store launch, the brand is organizing its marquee multi-city event ‘Trek Founder’s Ride’ on 15th September 2019. The riding event will witness over 100 cycling enthusiasts participating through the heart of the city.

On partnering with Trek, Bikash Doley, Retailer Partner, Spokehub HQ - Trek Authorized Retailer said, “We are honoured to be a part of the Trek family. Together we aim to provide an all-inclusive experience to our customers and promote cycling culture in the city. We are focused on delivering the same level of excellence the brand is renowned for and foster passion for cycling in the city among our existing and aspiring cyclists.”

With a legacy to drive innovations that spans over four decades, Trek is well renowned for building the most technologically advanced bicycles. Trek pioneered the manufacturing of carbon bicycles in the 1990s and continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader, as it applies the technology used in Aerospace and Formula One racing to create the finest bikes for every rider.

The bicycles are available at retail locations in over 100 countries worldwide. The Trek range in India starts at Rs 28,990 and depending on a consumer’s specification, customized and performance bicycles can cost up to Rs 20 lakhs.

