Triumph and Bajaj Formalize Their Partnership, To Launch Rs 2 Lakh Mid-Capacity Motorcycle

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto India have today formally commenced their exciting, long term, non-equity partnership in Pune, India. The partnership will see the two companies with their respective strengths in large and small capacity motorcycles collaborate to design, engineer, and manufacture a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

The iconic Triumph brand will seek to further expand its global reach, with the partnership offering a new mid-sized sector opportunity and, importantly, a new entry point to several high-volume emerging markets, including India and other Asian markets.

Going forward Bajaj will take over Triumph’s Indian distribution activities, at a date yet to be confirmed, leveraging the great expertise that Bajaj has in this region. In their other key overseas markets, where Triumph is not currently present, Bajaj will represent Triumph and offer the new mid capacity bikes as part of the full Triumph line-up. In all other markets where Triumph is present today, the motorcycles developed together from this partnership will join the current Triumph product portfolio and be distributed by the Triumph led dealer network worldwide.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine strengths in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of products and business success.

The partnership will build new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200- 750cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class. The proposition will be aspirational and affordable with a targeted pricing starting under INR 2 lacs in India. This will create a new entry point to the Triumph range around the world, and ensure Triumph can compete in important large segments of the global motorcycle market, and attract new customers to the brand.

Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor, said: “This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe.”

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto India, said: “The Triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise to make the relationship a success for everyone.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.