Triumph Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 1.05 Lakh on Select Models in India

Triumph has announced a price increase on its models including the Street Triple R, Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT in India. Back in August, the company launched the Street Triple R as a replacement for the Street Triple S in India. This made the R, the base model in the Street Triple Range, starting at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). With the latest announcement, the motorcycle will get dearer by Rs 31,000, bringing up the cost to Rs 9.15 lakh.

With its new tag, the Street Triple R is Rs 81,000 more expensive than the Kawasaki Z900, but still costs less than the BMW F 900 R, which is priced at Rs 10.8 lakh.

The Rocket models, on the other hand, have witnessed a significant surge in price. The R version now costs Rs 19.35 lakh after an increase of Rs 85,000. Meanwhile, the touring-oriented GT variant now costs Rs 1.05 lakh more than before, taking the price to Rs 19.95 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The company recently launched its new entry-point, the Trident in India at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Trident will be powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder engine that makes 81 PS of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. This engine will come with a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch for a light clutch lever feel and will offer an up and down quick-shifter as an accessory. Interestingly, the engine makes 90 per cent of its torque as low as 3,600 RPM, which should make it a city-friendly machine.

