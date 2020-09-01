Triumph Bonneville Motorcycles Get Free Accessories Worth Rs 61,000 in India as it Completes 61 Years

Triumph Motorcycles, the British premium motorcycle brand, has completed 61 years of its popular modern classic range of Bonneville motorcycles. The name ‘Bonneville’ is also one of the most famous names in motorcycling, starting from 1955 when Triumph set the land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. This record was held for 15 years and paved the way for the new range of Triumph modern classics.

The automaker, marking the completion of 61 years of the Bonneville nametag, is offering free accessories worth Rs 61,000 on the purchase of any the four Bonnevilles – The Street Twin, Speedmaster, T100 and T120. On top of that, Triumph says that the Bonneville range is available at a starting monthly EMI of Rs 9,999, adding, the offer is valid for a limited period across all Triumph dealerships in the country.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “It’s a milestone to celebrate as the Bonneville completes 61 years. This motorcycle has a rich history and legacy, and we wanted to extend our celebration by offering gratification to our customers as well. Modern Classics continue to be an important part of Triumphs product offering in India along with strong representation across Adventure, Roadsters and Cruisers segments. With the 61 years of Bonneville celebration, we hope to nudge our customers and give them another reason to bring home their dream Bonneville”.

The first road-legal Bonneville was the world’s fastest motorcycle in the 650cc segment in several racing competitions across the world. Over the years, Triumph Motorcycles have expanded its range of Bonneville motorcycles and offered different Bonneville models in the following segments – roadsters, cafe racers, bobbers, and cruisers.

The current Bonneville range from Triumph is BS-VI compliant and today, Triumph has the largest BS-VI compliant range available across all premium segments like Modern Classics, Adventure, Roadsters and Cruisers.