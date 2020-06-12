Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Black Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.87 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black Edition and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Edition in India at a price tag of Rs 8.87 lakh 9.97 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom). Both the motorcycles are the latest additions to the contemporary-styled Bonneville range of motorcycles sold by Triumph in India.

The motorcycles take design inspiration from the legendary 1959 Bonneville. The Bonneville T100 Black is available in Jet Black and Matt Black paint schemes while The T120 Black is available in Jet Black & Matt Graphite colour options.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black Edition. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles India)

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “We are excited to introduce the new members of our Bonneville range in India. Both the motorcycles are being offered with Triumph Motorcycles’ custom accessory range and the riders can choose from more than 150 high-quality accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customized to reflect their personality.”

Here are the complete technical specifications of both the motorcycles.

Specification Bonneville T100 Black Bonneville T120 Black Engine Parallel Twin, Liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270-degree crank angle Parallel Twin, Liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270-degree crank angle Capacity 900cc 1200cc Power 55 PS @ 5900 RPM 80 PS @ 6250 RPM Torque 80Nm @ 3200 RPM 107 Nm @ 4000 RPM Fuel system Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Blacked-out 2-into-2 exhaust system with twin black silencers Blacked-out 2-into-2 exhaust system with twin black silencers Clutch Torque assist, Wet, multi-plate, Cable-operated Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 5-speed 6-speed

As per the company, interested customers can now save the customization of their favourite Bonneville on the Triumph India website and send it directly to the dealer, allowing them to pick their personally customized motorcycle during delivery. Triumph motorcycles India is currently offering home test ride and home deliveries of motorcycles in states where the lockdown has eased.

