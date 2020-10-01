Triumph Inaugurates New Dealership in Chennai, Two Rocket 3Rs Delivered on Launch Day

Iconic British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles expanded its dealership network in India with the launch of its new state-of-the-art dealership in Chennai. Triumph has partnered with Khivraj Group in Chennai. The new dealership called Khivraj Triumph is spread over an area of 5000 sq.ft including sales and service area. The dealership also features a niche customer lounge allowing customers to experience Triumph hospitality along with a wide range of products.

Apart from catering to the entire range of Triumph motorcycles – Modern Classics, Adventures, Roadsters & the Rockets, Khivraj Triumph will also offer a host of accessories, merchandise and apparel suited to each category of motorcycle. The dealership will offer the signature Triumph experience - the dealership is divided into different experiential zones such as a consultation lounge; build your own bike zone for customers who want to customize their machines – being a reflection of their personality and individuality, and an official merchandise zone showcasing official Triumph lifestyle clothing and riding gear.

Talking on the footprint expansion Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India said, “Chennai is an important market for us. Almost 75% of premium motorcycle business in India is driven from the Southern and Western region and having a strong presence in Chennai is of strategic importance. Having associated with Khivraj Group for this important market gives us a lot of confidence and hope that we will be able to deliver the most premium brand experience which customers expect from Triumph. The ultra-modern and state of the art Khivraj Triumph Chennai, is one of our most premium stores in the country which we expect will soon be a hub for all motorcyclists in the region.

With this store, we have now consolidated our network across India covering all important markets. From today Khivraj Triumph Chennai is formally open for customers and will showcase the full range of motorcycles - the largest BS-VI line-up in the country in the premium category with 13 motorcycles in the portfolio, along with a wide range of rider-centric clothing and accessories to give a complete Triumph experience.”

The inauguration of the new dealership in Chennai was accompanied with multiple motorcycles deliveries across categories including the Triumph Rocket 3R. Two Rocket 3Rs were delivered on launch day, becoming the only Rockets in all of Tamil Nadu.

Triumph Motorcycles has put in a new SOP across its dealerships to ensure the safety of all staff and customers keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, including virtual Whatsapp consultations, sanitization of motorcycles and common touchpoints, along with the service centre.

Home test rides & deliveries are also being offered to customers to ensure social distancing and customers are being encouraged to book prior appointments before visiting the dealership to ensure limited number of people are present at the dealership at all times.