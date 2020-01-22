Triumph Motorcycles Announces Adventure Trails – Thar Desert III

Iconic British premium motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles India has announced the third edition of its sought-after adventure ride ‘Adventure Trails Thar Desert III’. This is Triumph’s first ride of 2020, part of its yearlong Adventure calendar that comprises of Adventure Trails – Spiti & Zanskar as well, in addition to the Adventure Weekends. For the past years the Triumph Thar desert ride was exclusively for Tiger owners only, given the demanding terrain, but this year, the ride has been opened for Triumph’s Scrambler customers as well, as the brand strengthens its adventure and off-road portfolio.

The five-day Triumph Thar Desert III is scheduled to take place between 2nd – 7th February 2020 and will cover a distance of 1350 km comprising of scenic beauty and challenging terrain. The third edition of the ride will be flagged off from Jaipur, moving along Sambhar lake, Jaisalmer, Sam and will conclude in Bikaner.

Speaking about the Adventure Trails Thar Desert III, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd, said “Triumph Motorcycles India is committed to nurture and support the rider community and organizes rides like the Adventure Trails Thar Desert to provide our adventure clientele with an opportunity to learn and better their motorcycling skills. These gruelling and exciting rides also enable our customers to test and experience their machines to the full potential. We were the first brand that focussed on adventure motorcycling and today have the maximum share in the premium adventure segment. Currently, Triumph Motorcycles India offers a range of premium adventure motorcycles in two displacement categories that are appreciated across age groups. We always look forward to engaging our customers with more such rider-centric activities that assist them to become better and responsible riders. These are fully curated rides with rider training being the biggest differentiator”.

The participants of Adventure Trails Thar Desert III ride will be given adventure riding training by the ace rallyist and adventure trainer Vijay Parmar. He will train the participants about the nuances of adventure riding on different terrains as well as teach them to get the best out of their Triumph motorcycles. The training also inculcates several riding techniques that are essential for adventure motorcycling. The Adventure Trails Desert III is open for riders of all skill level, however, first preference will be given to the Triumph owners who have attended the Triumph Adventure Trails.

