1-MIN READ

Triumph Motorcycles Defers BS-VI Price Hike Until July 2020, Extends Warranties

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 range. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 range. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

The warranty of Triumph Motorcycles will be unaffected due to delay in periodic maintenance through this lockdown period provided that the customers get the service within 30 days of the lockdown opening.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Triumph Motorcycles India, subsidiary of the iconic British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles, has announced that it will not hike prices of its BS-VI compliant motorcycles until July 2020. The move comes amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted the overall market sentiment and economic conditions.

Furthermore, Triumph announced that it will extend the warranty as well as the EW on motorcycles which were due to expire between 20th March and 3rd May 2020. This has been extended till 30th June 2020. Additionally, the warranty of the bikes would not be affected due to delay in periodic maintenance in this lockdown period provided that the customers get the vehicle serviced within the next 30 days of the lockdown opening.

Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd said, “At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we’ve put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand, we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible”.

As per the company, Triumph prepared in advance for the BS-IV to BS-VI transition and does not have any unsold BS-IV inventories.

The company also adds that they have additionally launched finance schemes keeping in mind that quite a few customers still have high purchase intent and the scheme is to facilitate their buying decision.

