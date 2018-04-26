English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Triumph Motorcycles Inaugurate New Dealership in Mangalore, Expands Reach to 16 Outlets
This is the first instance for Triumph Motorcycles as a premium luxury brand to foray into a Tier 2 market in the southern part of the country.
Triumph's new dealership in Mangalore. (Image: Triumph)
Triumph Motorcycles India Private Limited continues to expand its dealership base in India with the inauguration of a brand-new dealership in Mangalore, Karnataka. This is the first instance for Triumph Motorcycles as a premium luxury brand to foray into a Tier 2 market in the southern part of the country. This is the 16th dealership for Triumph in the country.
Spread over 2450 sq. ft, the dealership in Mangalore has an experience center that separate specially demarcated zones for consultation, coffee-breaks, a lounge for laidback interactions, a build your own bike zone to help with customization of bikes, a merchandise display area to choose the gear and service bays dedicated to maintenance and repairs.
2017 Triumph Street Triple S. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The opening of the Mangalore dealership will further strengthen the Triumph marquee in the southern part of India. are suitably excited that the opening of this ultra-modern dealership coincides with us on the verge of entering our 5th year. Tier 2 markets are a strong focus for us and you’ll see many more exciting developments from us in these unexplored markets soon.”
The staff at Triumph Mangalore has been trained in the Triumph Motorcycles factory to deliver best-in-class pre-and post-sales experience in sync with the global standards. The current dealership network includes New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi and Kolkata.
Also Read: All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh!
Mr. Sanjay M, Dealer Principal, Keerthi Triumph – Mangalore said, “We are proud to be part of such a globally celebrated brand network of Triumph. We will do our best to up the ante for customer satisfaction with utmost importance and we see a perfect match of our philosophy with the ethos of Triumph Motorcycles. We will do our best to ensure that highest standards of sales and service are maintained.”
Triumph Motorcycles has had a consistent upward growth trend in India since the inception of its first dealership in the country in January 2014, with more than 4,500 triumphant customers and winning more than 53 industrial awards with an enviable market segment dominated of 19%.
Triumph also won the coveted two-wheeler of the year award for the Street Triple S, naked performance motorcycle.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Spread over 2450 sq. ft, the dealership in Mangalore has an experience center that separate specially demarcated zones for consultation, coffee-breaks, a lounge for laidback interactions, a build your own bike zone to help with customization of bikes, a merchandise display area to choose the gear and service bays dedicated to maintenance and repairs.
2017 Triumph Street Triple S. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The opening of the Mangalore dealership will further strengthen the Triumph marquee in the southern part of India. are suitably excited that the opening of this ultra-modern dealership coincides with us on the verge of entering our 5th year. Tier 2 markets are a strong focus for us and you’ll see many more exciting developments from us in these unexplored markets soon.”
The staff at Triumph Mangalore has been trained in the Triumph Motorcycles factory to deliver best-in-class pre-and post-sales experience in sync with the global standards. The current dealership network includes New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi and Kolkata.
Also Read: All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh!
Mr. Sanjay M, Dealer Principal, Keerthi Triumph – Mangalore said, “We are proud to be part of such a globally celebrated brand network of Triumph. We will do our best to up the ante for customer satisfaction with utmost importance and we see a perfect match of our philosophy with the ethos of Triumph Motorcycles. We will do our best to ensure that highest standards of sales and service are maintained.”
Triumph Motorcycles has had a consistent upward growth trend in India since the inception of its first dealership in the country in January 2014, with more than 4,500 triumphant customers and winning more than 53 industrial awards with an enviable market segment dominated of 19%.
Triumph also won the coveted two-wheeler of the year award for the Street Triple S, naked performance motorcycle.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Lionel Messi Scores in EU Court Battle to Trademark Name
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans
-