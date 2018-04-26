Triumph Motorcycles Inaugurate New Dealership in Mangalore, Expands Reach to 16 Outlets

2017 Triumph Street Triple S. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Triumph Motorcycles India Private Limited continues to expand its dealership base in India with the inauguration of a brand-new dealership in Mangalore, Karnataka. This is the first instance for Triumph Motorcycles as a premium luxury brand to foray into a Tier 2 market in the southern part of the country. This is the 16th dealership for Triumph in the country.Spread over 2450 sq. ft, the dealership in Mangalore has an experience center that separate specially demarcated zones for consultation, coffee-breaks, a lounge for laidback interactions, a build your own bike zone to help with customization of bikes, a merchandise display area to choose the gear and service bays dedicated to maintenance and repairs.Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The opening of the Mangalore dealership will further strengthen the Triumph marquee in the southern part of India. are suitably excited that the opening of this ultra-modern dealership coincides with us on the verge of entering our 5th year. Tier 2 markets are a strong focus for us and you’ll see many more exciting developments from us in these unexplored markets soon.”The staff at Triumph Mangalore has been trained in the Triumph Motorcycles factory to deliver best-in-class pre-and post-sales experience in sync with the global standards. The current dealership network includes New Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi and Kolkata.Mr. Sanjay M, Dealer Principal, Keerthi Triumph – Mangalore said, “We are proud to be part of such a globally celebrated brand network of Triumph. We will do our best to up the ante for customer satisfaction with utmost importance and we see a perfect match of our philosophy with the ethos of Triumph Motorcycles. We will do our best to ensure that highest standards of sales and service are maintained.”Triumph Motorcycles has had a consistent upward growth trend in India since the inception of its first dealership in the country in January 2014, with more than 4,500 triumphant customers and winning more than 53 industrial awards with an enviable market segment dominated of 19%.Triumph also won the coveted two-wheeler of the year award for the Street Triple S, naked performance motorcycle.