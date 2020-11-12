Triumph Motorcycles Launches Pre-Owned Motorcycle Program in India, to also offer Finance Options

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles has launched its premium pre-owned motorcycle program called ‘Triumph Approved’ in India. As per a statement released by the company, the retail program has been launched across all Triumph dealerships in India.

Their used bike program Triumph Approved, is meant to offer customers the option to purchase pre-owned Triumph motorcycles, making the brand more accessible for first-time buyers. The company says that the motorcycles will go through a thorough checklist to ensure they provide the new customer with a genuine Triumph Experience.

In a bit to add more value to the purchase, Triumph will cover these motorcycles with an unlimited-kilometre warranty for one year from the date of purchase. Other benefits will include a Triumph Approved Certificate, Roadside Assistance (RSA) for one year, vehicle service and ownership history, valid PUC along with finance and facilitation for transfer of ownership.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said: “The program has been introduced basis our customers’ demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business. With this program, we aim to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty, and ensuring the required technical checks for a smoother experience.”

The statement goes on to say that every Triumph Approved motorcycle will be checked, evaluated and serviced before entering the program, ensuring a stress-free ownership experience for the new buyer, allowing the buyer to ride without any fuss, thereby promoting a buy-and-ride thought process. In order to make the ownership experience more seamless, Triumph will also offer finance options for the pre-owned motorcycles.