Triumph Offering Benefits Worth Upto Rs 2.8 Lakh on Motorcycles Till October 27
Offers can be availed on the Street Triple RS, the Tiger 800 XR and the Bonneville T100. For products with multiple schemes like the T100 and the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Tiger Training Academy. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
Triumph Motorcycles has announced attractive offers of the year. Buyers can avail benefits across the select model range and on limited stocks however the biggest and best offers are available on the Triumph Street Triple RS, The Tiger 800 XR, the Tiger 1200 and the Bonneville T100 – star products in their respective categories.
Shoeb Farooq, GM Triumph Motorcycles India said, “Triumph is one of the leading premium motorcycle brands in the country and we believe that these offers are going to delight our customers this Diwali and add to their celebrations. We have created multiple options and the customer can choose the basis of his requirement. These offers include Trip & adventure Rider Training in UK, Exchange & Upgrade offers and very attractive finance offers which will make it easier for biking enthusiasts aspiring to buy Triumph during this auspicious period. Diwali is the preferred time for big purchases in India and we want to continue the momentum we built over Dussera well into this festive season”.
Every customer who purchases the Tiger 1200 during this period will get trained at the renowned Triumph Adventure experience in Whales, enabling them to up their motorcycling skills with international instructors and get valuable insights on better off-road riding.
Offers can be availed on the Street Triple RS, the Tiger 800 XR and the Bonneville T100. For products with multiple schemes like the T100 and the Street Triple RS, buyers can avail any one of the offers which suit them best.
However, these offers cannot be exchanged for cash benefits. The festive offer's valid on select models and stock till 27th October. On the Street Triple RS, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs Rs 1.59 lakh which include an Arrow exhaust worth Rs 59,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs 70,000 or an Arrow silencer along with store voucher worth Rs 1 lakh.
On the Tiger 800XR benefits of up to Rs 2.8 lakh which include Pannier set worth Rs 1 lakh and 2 years extended warranty along with a voucher worth Rs 1.5 lakh. On the Tiger 1200, an exclusive training session at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Whales and a Triumph Factory Tour in Hinckley. On the Bonneville T100, one can avail benefits up to Rs 1.75 lakh which include EMI of Rs 11,608 at 0 per cent for 5 years or exchange subvention of Rs 1.5 lakh or store voucher worth Rs 1.75 lakh.
