Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched in India at Rs 18.40 Lakh

Triumph has launched the BS-VI compliant Rocket 3 GT in India at Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike its road focussed sibling, the GT badge on the motorcycle denotes touring capabilities.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 2.5-litre inline-three engine that puts out 167bhp and 221Nm of torque. While the power figures have gone up by 11 percent, what makes the motorcycle desirable is its torque. Triumph claims that the torque output on the motorcycle is 71 percent higher than its closest competitor.

Suspension set up on the motorcycle comes in the form of a pair of 47mm Showa USDs at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a twin 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm disc at the back. The motorcycle tips the scale at 312kh (kerb).

As for its touring capabilities, the motorcycle gets a relaxed riding triangle with forward-set footpegs and a slightly raised handlebar. The low seat height of 750mm keeps the weight low for more stability under heavy acceleration.

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with all LED lighting, fly-screen, heated grips and also a height-adjustable backrest for the pillion, hill-hold control and cruise control keyless ignition among others. Safety features on the motorcycle include cornering ABS, traction control and an IMU.

The Rocket 3 GT also gets four riding modes, - Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable riding modes which adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preference and riding conditions.

The GT can be bought in two colour schemes including Phantom Black, Silver Ice and Storm Grey. Bookings for Triumph's new cruiser are now open officially across the country.