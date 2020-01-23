Triumph Rocket 3 R Deliveries Begin; Price Starts at Rs 18 Lakh

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles has started deliveries of its flagship motorcycle: the Rocket 3 R. The first deliveries of the legendary motorcycle commenced today, within just a month of launching the product in Goa last month. The delivery of the first set of Triumph Rocket 3 Rs will commence in January in Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kochi with the second batch of the motorcycles being delivered in February and March.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq said: “We’re glad to kick-start the deliveries of this Rocket 3 R. We’ve had an astounding demand to bring the product in the country and an even amplified response to the bookings. I’m glad to say that the first batch of 40 Rocket 3Rs- that are coming to India have been sold out. Keeping in mind the enthusiastic response we are receiving for our flagship motorcycle, our next action is to carry out the deliveries well within time”.

The Rocket 3 R gets its power from an in-line three 2,500 cc mill that churns out 167PS /165 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The torque figure is the highest of any production motorcycle and also, 71 per cent more than its closest competitor. The Rocket 3 R is available in India in two paint schemes: Korosi Red and Phantom Black, and is priced at INR 18 lakh ex-showroom.

