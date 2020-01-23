Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Triumph Rocket 3 R Deliveries Begin; Price Starts at Rs 18 Lakh

The Triumph Rocket 3 R is powered by an in-line three 2,500 cc mill that churns out 167PS /165 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Triumph Rocket 3 R Deliveries Begin; Price Starts at Rs 18 Lakh
The Triumph Rocket 3R (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles has started deliveries of its flagship motorcycle: the Rocket 3 R. The first deliveries of the legendary motorcycle commenced today, within just a month of launching the product in Goa last month. The delivery of the first set of Triumph Rocket 3 Rs will commence in January in Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kochi with the second batch of the motorcycles being delivered in February and March.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq said: “We’re glad to kick-start the deliveries of this Rocket 3 R. We’ve had an astounding demand to bring the product in the country and an even amplified response to the bookings. I’m glad to say that the first batch of 40 Rocket 3Rs- that are coming to India have been sold out. Keeping in mind the enthusiastic response we are receiving for our flagship motorcycle, our next action is to carry out the deliveries well within time”.

The Rocket 3 R gets its power from an in-line three 2,500 cc mill that churns out 167PS /165 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The torque figure is the highest of any production motorcycle and also, 71 per cent more than its closest competitor. The Rocket 3 R is available in India in two paint schemes: Korosi Red and Phantom Black, and is priced at INR 18 lakh ex-showroom.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram