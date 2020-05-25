Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Limited Edition Revealed, Only 250 Examples be Built

In December 2019, Triumph Motorcycle announced that it has inked a collaboration with Eon Productions for the upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. For the same, the company has now unveiled the limited edition Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition.

The British manufacturer will manufacture only 250 examples of the motorcycle each of which will have an individually-numbered plaque billet riser clamp, each one will be completely unique.

The ones who are planning to buy the motorcycle will also get a special James Bond handover pack which includes a numbered letter hand-signed by Triumph's CEO Nick Bloor, a beautiful Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition bike cover, and a premium leather rucksack. This is the first time a motorcycle has been officially linked to a Bond movie.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. (Image source:Triumph)

The motorcycle is inspired by the one that is used in the movie and is the top-spec XE variant. The motorcycle gets a distinct paint scheme, an exhaust number board and 007 brandings on the lower side panels. The leather seat on the motorcycle also gets an embroidered logo. The instrument cluster has a unique 'Bond' inspired startup screen and the motorcycle also gets blacked-out front forks, high-value engine badges with gold accents, Arrow silencer with carbon fibre end caps, headlight grille and a variety of black anodised bits.

At its heart, the motorcycle is powered by the same 1200-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 89bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque at 3,950 rpm. The Scrambler comes with six riding modes including Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and a customisable Rider mode.

