Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen, Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Editions Launched in India

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday launched two new special editions of its Scrambler series in the country — the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm and the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition. Both editions' launch comes right after the Street Twin Gold Line which released last month. With these new additions, the British motorcycle manufacturer’s Bonneville range now has grown to three special edition models in India. Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen is limited to just 1000 units worldwide, while the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is limited to just 775 units worldwide.

The new limited edition of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen pays tribute to the legendary movie star. It is based on the Scrambler 1200 XE variant which was conceived in association with the McQueen family and is inspired by the original Triumph TR6 that the “King of Cool” rode himself in the 1963 movieThe Great Escape. While the latest edition is mechanically identical, it benefits from a slew of exclusive cosmetic enhancements.

A new colour scheme of Competition Green paint adorns the fuel tank, with brushed foil knee pads, gold lining, gold logos and a Steve McQueen graphic on the tank itself. It also sports a Monza fuel-filler cap and a brushed stainless steel tank strap, premium brown bench seat with stitched ribbing and company branding for that classic look.

The 2021 Scrambler 1200 is powered by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 90 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,500 rpm. When compared to the XC, the XE variant gets longer suspension travel, fatter front forks, higher ground clearance, taller seat height at 870mm and an Off-road Pro mode. The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the 2021Street Scrambler 900 Sandstormfeatures very rugged Scrambler detailing. Mechanically, the limited-edition bike is identical to the standard 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900, though with a few differences. A unique Sandstorm colourway, with Matt Storm Grey, Ironstone highlights on the tank and high-mount front mudguard, among others. It will be powered by the 900cc, high-torque Bonneville twin-cylinder engine that meets the latest global emission regulations including Bharat Stage VI (BS6). The engine is capable of making 64 bhp at 7,250 rpm, while peak torque is 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm and is priced at Rs 9,65,000 (ex-showroom).

