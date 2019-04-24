Triumph Speed Twin Launched in India at Rs 9.46 Lakh

British motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Speed Twin in India at Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Triumph Speed Twin is a reincarnation of the original 1938 marque, which, the company says, was the world’s first successful parallel twin engine packed in a game-changing chassis. Triumph says that the 2019 Speed Twin carries the legacy of the 1938 legendary Street Twin in terms of its contemporary custom style but adds more premium details.The new Speed Twin is powered by a 1200cc 8 valve, parallel twin Bonneville engine, specifically updated for the new Speed Twin. This revised engine features a low inertia crank and high compression head and is developed from the Thruxton R’s power plant. The British marque has updated the engine with new magnesium cam cover, revised clutch assembly and new mass optimised engine covers.Together these deliver a 2.5kg weight reduction when compared to the Thruxton engine. With 97PS peak power @ 6,750rpm, the new Speed Twin achieves a 76 percent increase over the 2016/17 Street Twin, and 49% more than the 2018 Street Twin. Additionally, the new Speed Twin engine also delivers a peak torque figure of 112 Nm @ 4,950rpm - 40 percent more than the 2018 Street Twin.The Speed Twin’s all-new distinctive twin upswept silencers, with satin black painted wrap and stainless steel end caps hark back to the classic exhaust note of a classic British Twin. Behind the exterior sits a liquid cooling system, integrated to minimise its visual impact whilst achieving cleaner emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency. Combined with an extended first major service interval of 16,000km, this contributes to a reduced overall cost of ownership.Triumph has given the 2019 Speed Twin a dedicated new frame developed from the Thruxton R. High specification cartridge front forks and twin rear suspension units with adjustable spring pre-load, make for a better ride as well.There's also the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, twin Brembo 4-piston axial callipers on the front with twin discs, and a 2-piston floating calliper and single disc on the rear to provide greater stopping power. A 10-kilogram weight saving compared to the Thruxton contributes to better handling. If all this wasn't enough, Triumph will provide over 80 accessories for the 2019 Speed Twin.Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are proud to launch the 2019 Speed Twin that adds up to our existing modern classics range. The Modern Classic range continues to be the most loved Triumph motorcycles in India and contribute to 55 percent of total volume. We take pride in offering the widest range of luxury motorcycles for riders in India & We’re focussed on introducing smarter, high-performance machines that will enable us to furthermore strengthen our presence in the country."He further added, "The Speed Twin has a rich legacy of being the world’s first parallel twin engine motorcycle and established Triumph as number 1 choice for performance. It can arguably be described as the first “riders” bike. With the new Speed Twin, the ambition of the company is to build on the success of Street Twin and take it further with a bike that rides & handles more like a proper modern roadster.