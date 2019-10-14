Triumph Street Triple RS Available With Benefits of up to Rs 1.59 Lakh This Festive Season

Festivities are on in India so in a bid to boost sales during this season, Triumph Motorcycles India is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.59 lakh on the Street Triple RS. Further, the dealers will also provide an Arrow exhaust worth Rs 59,000 and vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh. In fact, the British marquee can also clear the BS-IV stock during this festive season before the new model arrives in 2020. Although Triumph Motorcycles has not made the official launch announcement, a recent report claimed that the 2020 iteration of the Street Triple RS will arrive in May next year.

Comprising three variants in the international market, the Street Triple RS is the flagship version of the company’s middleweight roadster range. Indian markets, however, have only two options - S (base) and RS (top). The mid (R) variant of the motorcycle is not available in the Indian market. An assist and a slipper clutch benefit the engine which is linked to six-speed. Show a 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF) at the front and Ohlins STX40 mono-shock at the back are the premium hardware specifications included- both of which are adjustable. For the brakes, the model has twin 310 mm floating discs with Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a single 220 mm fixed disc with Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the back.

Specifications of the 2020 Street Triple RS with Euro-V emission norm compliance is already out and all the changes on the new model are available. The updated motorcycle is expected to deliver a better mid-range than the outgoing version. The peak power output on the Euro-V model stays at 123 PS, while the maximum torque is higher than the current model (79 Nm vs 77 Nm).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.