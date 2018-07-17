English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Triumph Street Triple RS Gets Two New Colour Options
The prices of the Street Triple RS remain unchanged at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India) and takes the total number of colour options available for this particular model to three.
Triumph Street Triple RS is a more performance-oriented version of the Street Triple S. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
The Triumph Street Triple RS is one of the best value for money performance-oriented street-naked motorcycle offering in India and now, Triumph has launched two new colour options for the motorcycle – Crystal White and Matt Jet Black. The prices of the Street Triple RS remain unchanged at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India) and takes the total number of colour options available for this particular model to three.
Mechanically, though the motorcycle remains unchanged. It is powered by a 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine that makes a whopping 123 PS of power and 77 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission that also gets a quickshifter for clutch-less upshifts. When coupled with the low dry weight of just 166 Kg. the Street Triple RS is one of the quickest motorcycles in its segment. We reviewed the motorcycle and were left impressed, you can read about it here.
Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. said “Innovation at Triumph is motivated by our need to deliver products that suit rider requirements. The new Triumph Street Triple RS is a force-machine that delivers in terms of performance and style. It is the most explosive and adrenaline-charged Street Triple ever. It’s built to be at home on the track, and a weapon on the road. No wonder the same platform was the engine of choice for the Moto-2 tracks. I hope our riders enjoy the superb suspension, power and technology of this all-new Street Triple.”
Triumph Street Triple RS. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
The Street Triple RS also gets features like fully-adjustable Ohlin suspension, Brembo M50 brakes and a high-resolution 5-inch high resolution coloured TFT display.
The Triumph Street Triple RS is the higher-specification and more performance-oriented version of the base Street Triple S, which is meant to be better suited for daily commutes and is priced at Rs 9.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India).
