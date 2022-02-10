Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle Prototype Unveiled - Here's All You Need to Know

Triumph has finally dropped the wraps on the TE-1 electric motorcycle. The British manufacturer also announced the completion of the third phase of development of the motorcycle which is alongside Williams Advanced Engineering.

On the outside, the motorcycle draws major design cues from the brand’s Speed Triple RS, like the familiar twin-pod headlight at the front. The motorcycle has been built around a bolted subframe and comes with a single-sided swingarm which makes the motorcycle look even more appealing.

A few of the main hardware components on the motorcycle include Ohlin-sourced upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock for suspension duties at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin rotors at the front bitten by Brembo-sourced calipers and a single disc at the back.

Powering the motorcycle is a 15kWh battery pack. The TE-1 also comes with a scalable integrated inverter and combined motor with silicon carbide switching technology and integrated cooling. This motor is likely to produce somewhere close to 180 PS. It will have a full-charge range of close to 200 km. Phase four of testing of the motorcycle is slated to end by mid-2022. This stage will include testing the bike on-road as well as race tracks.

