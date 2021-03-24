Triumph TE-1 Electric Prototype Details Revealed, Enters Next Phase of Development

Triumph has announced its electric project, internally called as the Project Triumph TE-1. The company has released the first design sketches of the motorcycle along with details of its battery, motor and frame. The project has wrapped up its second out of the four phases of development. The motorcycle is in the works as a collaborative project between the British manufacturer, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain and WMG at the University of Warwick.

“The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this unique British collaboration. Without doubt the outcome of this project will play a significant part in our future efforts to meet our customer’s ambition and desire to reduce their environmental impact and for more sustainable transportation." said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO. “This important project will provide one of the foundations for our future electric motorcycle strategy, which is ultimately focussed on delivering what riders want from their Triumph; the perfect balance of performance, handling and real world usability, with genuine Triumph character."

As one can see in the design sketches, the upcoming motorcycle takes major inspiration from the Triumph Street Triple with the sae frame. In the partnership, Triumph is in charge of the development of the chassis as well as manufacturing and engineering aspects. Williams Advanced Engineering will be tasked with providing the design for the battery and vehicle control unit. Integrap Powertrain Limited, on the other hand, will be responsible for the motorcycle’s high-performance electric motor, while the WWG team at the University of Warwick will run test and simulations, to allow Triumph to develop software that incorporates all the systems to ensure proper throttle response, regenerative braking, as well as traction control. The electric motor is expected to develop around 174 bhp, and the motor weighs just 10 kg.