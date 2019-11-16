Triumph Thruxton RS First Look at EICMA 2019

The iconic British brand has added yet another iteration to its vast Café Racer lineup. The all-new 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS showcased at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy sits at the top of the Thruxton line-up, above the standard Thruxton and the Thruxton R. And with the RS tag, Triumph has managed to squeeze more performance from the same 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from the Bonneville. The engine, however, has been updated to make power output of 104 bhp, while the Torque is same at 112 Nm. Triumph says that the updated engine responsive and powerful, basically more fun to drive. To achieve the performance, engine weight has been reduced and the overall bike weight is now 6 kg lower. Even the lithium ion battery is lighter.

Not just engine output, Triumph has worked on the mechanicals as well and like the Thruxton R, the RS also gets adjustable Forks at the front and twin Ohlins shocks at the rear. The tyres are from Metzeler adding to the grip, while the braking duties are done brembo calipers with twin 310 mm discs on the front wheel and Nissin caliper with a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

The new Triumph Truxston RS also gets updated electronics including three riding modes namely Rain, Road and Sport, a traction control system and a torque-assist clutch.

Now that were the mechanical bits. Cosmetically, the Thruxton RS looks extremely good in the matte grey finish on black with red accents. The engine gets powder coating. The Thruxton RS looks visibly attractive than the Thruxton and Thruxton R.

Triumph currently offers the Thruxton R in India and there’s a high probability that they will launch the RS variant in India, considering the Street Triple gets one. However, it won’t come cheap and will be priced north of the Thruxton R. We will bring you a detailed review once the launch takes place.

