Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched in India at Rs 17 Lakh

Triumph motorcycles have launched the new Tiger 1200 in India at a price tag of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has been launched in the XCx variant only and will be the company’s flagship adventure tourer offering. The new Tiger no longer keeps the ‘Explorer’ suffix and comes with several design changes along with the addition of new features as well.In terms of design, the motorcycle looks largely similar to the previous generation Tiger 1200 but actually looks a lot more compact when you look at it in flesh. The fairing of the motorcycle has been slightly tweaked, the fuel tank now comes with new badging and the biggest – and most notable change – is the new LED headlamp with sharp daytime running lights. Other changes on the motorcycle include a revised steering geometry aimed to provide a more commanding riding ergonomics and the motorcycle now comes with Triumph Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS) on board.In terms of features, the biggest change has to be the new all-digital 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. The switchgear has been given backlighting and the switch cluster itself has been redesigned with an inclusion of a 5-way joystick to toggle through the menu. The windscreen is now electronically adjustable and the Tiger 1200 brings cruise control and keyless ignition along with it as well.Powering the Tiger 1200 XCx is a 1215cc in-line three-cylinder engine which has a power output of 141 hp and a torque output of 122 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and the motorcycle has a dry weight of 248 Kg – about 5 Kg lighter than the previous model.