Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched at Rs 15.16 Lakh in India

British Premium motorcycling major Triumph Motorcycles India launched the latest Tiger 800 XCA in India which is globally one of its best-loved and most critically acclaimed motorcycles ever. The Tiger 800 XCA is the newest addition to an already strong adventure line-up of Triumph in India. The Tiger 800 XCA is said to be the most advanced Tiger model ever with new technological innovations, engine enhancement, premium specification, and style updates designed specifically to deliver a perfect ride. The Triumph Tiger 800 XCA has been launched at Rs 15,16,700 (ex-showroom, pan-India).The significantly updated Tiger 800 XCA has been pushed to the boundaries with over 200 chassis and engine upgrades. These are complemented by a suite of major off-road improvements that work hand-in-hand with on-road enhancements.The Tiger 800 XCA represents a huge step-up in rider technology with improvements including full-colour TFT instruments, up to six riding modes, high-specification Brembo front brakes, optimised suspension configurations, handlebar-mounted switch cubes incorporating backlit buttons, signature all-LED lighting, updated cruise control, enhanced chassis, and premium bodywork.Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India commented “Tiger as a brand is important and central to our product strategy in India. With more than 1000 Tigers already on the road, Triumph Tiger undoubtedly is the largest premium adventure motorcycle in India. We are proud to launch the Tiger 800 XCA today which adds to our already strong adventure offering to Indian audiences. The new Tiger 800 has undergone years of research and development and is the best adventure-ready Tiger ever built. We’re sure that its technological innovations and premium styling will appeal to premium adventure enthusiasts in the country.”A mass-optimised 800cc Triple engine now gives a peak power output of 95PS. It has a lighter exhaust system with a sportier soundtrack that together transforms the new generation engine. There is a new, shorter ratio first gear to enhance off-road traction, all-road low-speed responsiveness, and more immediate acceleration. In addition, the new Off-Road Pro riding mode allows an advanced rider to take complete control off-road.New premium bodywork includes high quality painted finishes with updated side panel designs, along with higher quality badges, graphics and detailing to deliver more presence. This also gives the Tiger a contemporary and dynamic stance that highlights the on and off-road bias, while retaining the distinctive and instantly recognisable Tiger 800 silhouette.