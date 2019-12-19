Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comes with Benefits upto Rs 1.66 Lakh
Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up for the launch of its Tiger 900 range next year and wants to clear its BS-IV compliant Tiger 800 XCx stock before April 1, 2020.
Triumph Tiger 800 XCx (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)
Although, the company hasn’t specified what types of benefits the bike would entail. Its exclusive showroom price stands at Rs 14,03,500. The Triumph launched the next-generation Tiger range, the Tiger 900, earlier this month. The latest Tiger 900 variation has undergone significant changes, including the nomenclature of the bike.
The upcoming Tiger 900 variants would be available in five variants: Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. The launch date for of India isn’t known yet. However, speculations are rife that in India, Tiger 900 would be launched in early-to-mid 2020.
