Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comes with Benefits upto Rs 1.66 Lakh

Triumph has announced exciting benefits on its off-road spec Tiger 800 XCx model bike in India. The Tiger 800 XCx model is compliant with BS-IV emission norms. The move by Triumph comes ahead of the likely launch of the BS-VI compliant vehicles across the country starting April. The offers announced by Triumph include cash benefits worth Rs. 1.66 lakh. Primarily, the benefit is aimed at clearing the stock of Tiger 800 XCx before the BS-VI compliant Tiger 900 lands up in the Indian market. The benefit is only available on some models, and it is only valid until December 2019.

Although, the company hasn’t specified what types of benefits the bike would entail. Its exclusive showroom price stands at Rs 14,03,500. The Triumph launched the next-generation Tiger range, the Tiger 900, earlier this month. The latest Tiger 900 variation has undergone significant changes, including the nomenclature of the bike.

The upcoming Tiger 900 variants would be available in five variants: Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. The launch date for of India isn’t known yet. However, speculations are rife that in India, Tiger 900 would be launched in early-to-mid 2020.

