Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comes with Benefits upto Rs 1.66 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up for the launch of its Tiger 900 range next year and wants to clear its BS-IV compliant Tiger 800 XCx stock before April 1, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comes with Benefits upto Rs 1.66 Lakh
Triumph Tiger 800 XCx (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph has announced exciting benefits on its off-road spec Tiger 800 XCx model bike in India. The Tiger 800 XCx model is compliant with BS-IV emission norms. The move by Triumph comes ahead of the likely launch of the BS-VI compliant vehicles across the country starting April. The offers announced by Triumph include cash benefits worth Rs. 1.66 lakh. Primarily, the benefit is aimed at clearing the stock of Tiger 800 XCx before the BS-VI compliant Tiger 900 lands up in the Indian market. The benefit is only available on some models, and it is only valid until December 2019.

Although, the company hasn’t specified what types of benefits the bike would entail. Its exclusive showroom price stands at Rs 14,03,500. The Triumph launched the next-generation Tiger range, the Tiger 900, earlier this month. The latest Tiger 900 variation has undergone significant changes, including the nomenclature of the bike.

The upcoming Tiger 900 variants would be available in five variants: Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. The launch date for of India isn’t known yet. However, speculations are rife that in India, Tiger 900 would be launched in early-to-mid 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram